Previous
Photo 3515
you can call me Val
or maybe we should call him Sir Val?
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th January 2025 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Shutterbug
ace
It looks like he is interested in you.
January 22nd, 2025
