Previous
from the lookout by koalagardens
Photo 3516

from the lookout

I love a calm koala just looking down at me
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
963% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Doesn't seem bothered at all! =)
January 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
They are amazing animals! Always enjoy seeing your photos of them and learning more about their habits!
January 22nd, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
That gaze is so sweet and direct. I can feel it through the photo.
January 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
As if to say - I am well and truly safe up here !! - fav
January 22nd, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Making sure you're behaving yourself 😂
January 22nd, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Fav.
January 22nd, 2025  
KV ace
So bright eyed.
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact