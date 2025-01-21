Sign up
Previous
Photo 3516
from the lookout
I love a calm koala just looking down at me
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
7
7
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6127
photos
236
followers
244
following
963% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th January 2025 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Doesn't seem bothered at all! =)
January 22nd, 2025
Barb
ace
They are amazing animals! Always enjoy seeing your photos of them and learning more about their habits!
January 22nd, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
That gaze is so sweet and direct. I can feel it through the photo.
January 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
As if to say - I am well and truly safe up here !! - fav
January 22nd, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Making sure you're behaving yourself 😂
January 22nd, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Fav.
January 22nd, 2025
KV
ace
So bright eyed.
January 22nd, 2025
