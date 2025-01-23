Previous
Can hardly stay awake by koalagardens
Can hardly stay awake

Valentine mid yawn (the black on the teeth is normal)
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
KWind ace
Great capture!
January 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo wonderfully sleepy…
January 23rd, 2025  
