Photo 3519
low pov
and he's looking right past me, tho not sure what got his attention
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
2
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6138
photos
245
followers
263
following
964% complete
Views
34
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th January 2025 6:11pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Anthony McGowan
Handsome chap
January 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Happy and calm
January 27th, 2025
