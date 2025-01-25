Sign up
Previous
Photo 3518
slow wake up
Valentine sat here for over half an hour just slowly waking up and deciding which trees were going to make up his breakfast
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th January 2025 6:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wise move - why rush into things when you have the whole day ahead of you !! Such a lovely shot !!!! fav
January 24th, 2025
