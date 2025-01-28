Sign up
Photo 3523
decisions decisions
then suddenly the decision was made and he was off to a favourite tree
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
0
1
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6140
photos
245
followers
263
following
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
