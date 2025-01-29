Sign up
Photo 3524
little Jasper
still small but he is sure round enough!
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
3
0
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st January 2025 9:03am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
jasper
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Looks so snuggly.
January 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
He looks like a round ball, so cute how he is snuggling in there.
January 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet !
January 29th, 2025
