Photo 3525
in the shade
Valentine is using some non native trees a lot this summer, they do give nice shade!
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th January 2025 8:17am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Jane Pittenger
ace
Boy is Valentine huge!!
January 30th, 2025
