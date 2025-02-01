Sign up
Photo 3527
Baby Cakes in the kindy
2 new kids in the kindy - meet Baby Cakes - she is very photogenic!
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
baby cakes
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Michelle
Just like a super model posing there - such a cutie
February 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
She’s adorable…
February 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute and sweet ! fav
February 1st, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Adorable.
February 1st, 2025
