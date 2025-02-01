Previous
Baby Cakes in the kindy by koalagardens
Photo 3527

Baby Cakes in the kindy

2 new kids in the kindy - meet Baby Cakes - she is very photogenic!
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Michelle
Just like a super model posing there - such a cutie
February 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
She’s adorable…
February 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute and sweet ! fav
February 1st, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Adorable.
February 1st, 2025  
