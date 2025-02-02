Sign up
Previous
Photo 3528
how pretty is she?
Baby Cakes in the kindy
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
7
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th January 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
baby cakes
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Dixie Goode
ace
Wow. This one is just simply beautiful.
February 3rd, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Absolutely...Baby Cakes is gorgeous! Fav
February 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw she is such a cutie
February 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
What a dolly!
February 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Just the cutest little face, so innocent!
February 3rd, 2025
Christina
ace
She is adorable!
February 3rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Oh my goodness....so cute!
February 3rd, 2025
