contemplation by koalagardens
Photo 3529

contemplation

Honeydews hands
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful _ reminds me of old men twiddling their thumbs !!
February 3rd, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely close up and lots of detail
February 3rd, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture, looks like Honeydew is trying to make a heart shape
February 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! That's so sweet!
February 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
How cute is that! Reminds me of the ex German chancellor Merkel 😉
February 3rd, 2025  
carol white ace
A super capture. Fav 😊
February 3rd, 2025  
