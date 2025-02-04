Sign up
Previous
Photo 3530
Meet Pemulway
who is buddied with Baby Cakes in the kindy. He went up the tree like a shot when we released him!
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
6
3
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
3527
3528
99
2350
2351
3529
2352
3530
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th January 2025 11:15am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
,
pemulway
Michelle
Aww he looks a bit scared, hopefully he will settle soon
February 4th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@bigmxx
nah he was up like a shot and stuffing his face within minutes :)
February 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He knew where he belonged he is so adorable
February 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Happy pemulway… cool name too
February 4th, 2025
carol white
ace
A very cute capture
February 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw bless - the kindy is freedom after his caged experience ! His name is a bit of a tongue twister for my Welsh tongue !! - But I shall keep trying ! -- fav
February 4th, 2025
