Meet Pemulway by koalagardens
Photo 3530

Meet Pemulway

who is buddied with Baby Cakes in the kindy. He went up the tree like a shot when we released him!
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Michelle
Aww he looks a bit scared, hopefully he will settle soon
February 4th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@bigmxx nah he was up like a shot and stuffing his face within minutes :)
February 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
He knew where he belonged he is so adorable
February 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Happy pemulway… cool name too
February 4th, 2025  
carol white ace
A very cute capture
February 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw bless - the kindy is freedom after his caged experience ! His name is a bit of a tongue twister for my Welsh tongue !! - But I shall keep trying ! -- fav
February 4th, 2025  
