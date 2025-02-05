Sign up
Photo 3531
heads or tails?
tails wins today
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd February 2025 3:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
That's a big bottom. =)
February 5th, 2025
Michelle
Looks like a giant fluffy ball!
February 5th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
That looks an uncomfortable pose but Koalas seem to be good at enjoying those kind of positions.
February 5th, 2025
