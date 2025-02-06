Sign up
Previous
Photo 3532
a new face
very strange, this week I had 2 new koalas appear one day after the other. now I keep wondering if I will see them again!
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
8
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6161
photos
246
followers
264
following
967% complete
View this month »
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
Latest from all albums
2351
3529
2352
3530
2353
3531
2354
3532
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th February 2025 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
newbie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Sweetest face I've seen today!
February 6th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
That's great news. I hope they stay around. Fav.
February 6th, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely face peeping at you from the branches
February 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Such a pretty face
February 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a happy surprise
February 6th, 2025
Erika
ace
Perfect.
February 6th, 2025
Michelle
Such a cutie, looks deep in thought
February 6th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
February 6th, 2025
