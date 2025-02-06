Previous
a new face by koalagardens
Photo 3532

a new face

very strange, this week I had 2 new koalas appear one day after the other. now I keep wondering if I will see them again!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Mags ace
Sweetest face I've seen today!
February 6th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
That's great news. I hope they stay around. Fav.
February 6th, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely face peeping at you from the branches
February 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Such a pretty face
February 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a happy surprise
February 6th, 2025  
Erika ace
Perfect.
February 6th, 2025  
Michelle
Such a cutie, looks deep in thought
February 6th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
February 6th, 2025  
