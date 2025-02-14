Previous
Happy Valentine's Day by koalagardens
Photo 3538

Happy Valentine's Day

here's a Valentine for you all!
Adoptions of him are discounted today too at https://koalagardens.net.au/product/adopt-valentine/
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Karen ace
Oh hello, Valentine! He’s looking good, I like his somewhat haughty demeanour. He has a fabulously distinctive nose!
February 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cutie
February 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! Sweet shot!
February 13th, 2025  
