Photo 3541
it's cool baby
tree trunks and thick branches stay amazingly cool even on the hottest of days and koalas hug them for that benefit
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6181
photos
247
followers
265
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th February 2025 4:43pm
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
Barb
ace
Cute photo, interesting fact!
February 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Good to read… Oo such a beautiful photo…
February 16th, 2025
