lil Jasper by koalagardens
Photo 3542

lil Jasper

I can't often get clear images through the leaves as Jasper tends to stay up very high, but today I was lucky
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture ! fav
February 18th, 2025  
Michelle
Cute capture
February 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
So cute!
February 18th, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
great shot :) very smart, focused gaze!
February 18th, 2025  
