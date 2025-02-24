Sign up
Previous
Photo 3549
meet Zeus
another new fella at Koala Gardens and named by my patrons
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
2
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6199
photos
247
followers
265
following
972% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd February 2025 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
zeus
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Sue Cooper
ace
It's lovely that you get new ones from time to time. Fav.
February 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Hug that tree baby!
February 24th, 2025
