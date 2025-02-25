Sign up
Previous
Photo 3550
Heads or Tails?
Looks like tails wins today!
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6201
photos
247
followers
265
following
Views
22
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd February 2025 7:46am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
jasper
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Lou Ann
ace
Ha ha! Love it!
February 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous
February 25th, 2025
carol white
ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
February 25th, 2025
Jo
ace
Love this. Definitely tails first.
February 25th, 2025
