Photo 3553
Just hanging about
I'm so excited that Honeydew has stayed around so far - I've seen her every single day in Feb!
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
honeydew
marsupial
wildandfree
Barb
ace
Terrific frontal view of Honeydew!
March 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture of her. Maybe she feels safe where she is. I think I would. =)
March 1st, 2025
