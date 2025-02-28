Previous
Just hanging about by koalagardens
Photo 3553

Just hanging about

I'm so excited that Honeydew has stayed around so far - I've seen her every single day in Feb!
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

Barb ace
Terrific frontal view of Honeydew!
March 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of her. Maybe she feels safe where she is. I think I would. =)
March 1st, 2025  
