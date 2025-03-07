Sign up
Photo 3560
Safe spot
getting further and further behind but I am safe here and things are stabilising
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6223
photos
248
followers
266
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
LManning (Laura)
ace
Glad to know you are all okay!
March 9th, 2025
