Previous
but we dry out by koalagardens
Photo 3562

but we dry out

even though Valentine is still wet, nothing like the previous photo, the water doesn't soak right through so they do dry fast. trying to catch up a little, hope to be commenting on your photos soon
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
975% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Perfect capture.
March 10th, 2025  
Karen ace
He's looking a lot less drenched. Such a sweet enquiring look on his face.
March 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So cute
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact