Previous
Photo 3562
but we dry out
even though Valentine is still wet, nothing like the previous photo, the water doesn't soak right through so they do dry fast. trying to catch up a little, hope to be commenting on your photos soon
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6225
photos
248
followers
266
following
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th March 2025 9:05am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture.
March 10th, 2025
Karen
ace
He's looking a lot less drenched. Such a sweet enquiring look on his face.
March 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So cute
March 10th, 2025
