Previous
Photo 3563
more wet koalas
as you can see they are not looking distressed, just moving thru the event. lucky they don't have all the news to make them anxious
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Sue Cooper
ace
Cyclone? What cyclone? This one doesn't seem to be worried about the weather. Fav.
March 11th, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
I’m glad you know Honeydew is okay after the storm!
March 11th, 2025
