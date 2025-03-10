Previous
more wet koalas by koalagardens
more wet koalas

as you can see they are not looking distressed, just moving thru the event. lucky they don't have all the news to make them anxious
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Sue Cooper ace
Cyclone? What cyclone? This one doesn't seem to be worried about the weather. Fav.
March 11th, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
I’m glad you know Honeydew is okay after the storm!
March 11th, 2025  
