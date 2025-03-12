Sign up
Previous
Photo 3565
Zeus in the wet
I'm dropping further behind every day and today will start cleaning up fallen tree limbs and other outdoor work that is critical now. I'm so sad I've not even done rainbow shots, and I'm running that :(
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th March 2025 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
zeus
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like Zeus knows how to weather the storm. Take care. Appreciate you getting the rainbow started.
March 14th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
Life is much more essential than photogging. You and your animals need to be safe xxx
March 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I agree with Jackie… take your time and all will be good. No hurry
March 14th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Those empty days will still be there when you've done the important stuff! Sweet little ball of Zeus.
March 14th, 2025
