Previous
Zeus in the wet by koalagardens
Photo 3565

Zeus in the wet

I'm dropping further behind every day and today will start cleaning up fallen tree limbs and other outdoor work that is critical now. I'm so sad I've not even done rainbow shots, and I'm running that :(
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Looks like Zeus knows how to weather the storm. Take care. Appreciate you getting the rainbow started.
March 14th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
Life is much more essential than photogging. You and your animals need to be safe xxx
March 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I agree with Jackie… take your time and all will be good. No hurry
March 14th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Those empty days will still be there when you've done the important stuff! Sweet little ball of Zeus.
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact