here's looking at you kid! by koalagardens
Photo 3567

here's looking at you kid!

Jasper on high - again so sorry I'm just swamped with life and missing my happy place here
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot ! no apologies needed - take care ! fav
March 17th, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely shot. Don’t worry we look forward to you having more time. Meanwhile happy with shots of your gorgeous bears
March 17th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Oh this is delightful 😊
March 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
We will still be here when you are able to return. Take care
March 17th, 2025  
