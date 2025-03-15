Sign up
Photo 3568
drying out
things are drying out here and I think that by tomorrow I may be kind of back on top of things again! I can't wait to get caught up here!
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
astra
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
That sounds wonderful Katrina, looking forward to having you back here :-)
Lovely shot of cute little Astra peeping through the leaves.
March 18th, 2025
