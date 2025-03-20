Previous
best seat in the forest? by koalagardens
best seat in the forest?

how my back would ache!
now my mower broke down, so much for catching up on everything ...
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
Looking very comfy bumfy
March 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture...I hope your mower gets fixed.
March 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Even with my generous padding that would not be comfortable...
March 21st, 2025  
carol white ace
Looks very uncomfortable. Fav 😊
March 21st, 2025  
