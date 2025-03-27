Sign up
Previous
Photo 3577
hanging around
Astra in the tree tops
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
astra
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
So gorgeous
March 27th, 2025
