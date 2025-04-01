Sign up
Previous
Photo 3578
Valentine in some light rain
ok April is here!
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6268
photos
248
followers
266
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th March 2025 11:19am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of Valentine. Fav 😊
April 1st, 2025
Michelle
Cute capture
April 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
- but quite happy rain or not !fav
April 1st, 2025
Desi
The vegetation around Valentine is looking so lush
April 1st, 2025
