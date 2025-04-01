Previous
Valentine in some light rain by koalagardens
Photo 3578

Valentine in some light rain

ok April is here!
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
980% complete

carol white ace
A lovely capture of Valentine. Fav 😊
April 1st, 2025  
Michelle
Cute capture
April 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
- but quite happy rain or not !fav
April 1st, 2025  
Desi
The vegetation around Valentine is looking so lush
April 1st, 2025  
