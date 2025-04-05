Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3580
yes I am close this time
Honeydew is on treatment for chlamydia and I was checking on her over the weekend. hope to have her back later this week
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6274
photos
251
followers
271
following
980% complete
View this month »
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
Latest from all albums
79
2408
3578
2409
3579
2410
2411
3580
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great close-up - her eye seems quite clear! Hope she will be completely recovered to go home this week !
April 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a close, close up!
April 6th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Now that is an up-close look.
April 6th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful close up. I hope he recovers quickly.
April 6th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
poor koalas and their chlamydia problems!
April 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close