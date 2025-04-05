Previous
yes I am close this time by koalagardens
Photo 3580

yes I am close this time

Honeydew is on treatment for chlamydia and I was checking on her over the weekend. hope to have her back later this week
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great close-up - her eye seems quite clear! Hope she will be completely recovered to go home this week !
April 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a close, close up!
April 6th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Now that is an up-close look.
April 6th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful close up. I hope he recovers quickly.
April 6th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
poor koalas and their chlamydia problems!
April 6th, 2025  
