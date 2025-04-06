Sign up
Previous
Photo 3581
always on the lookout
I had to work hard to find one spot where I could see through to him as from nearly everywhere he was hidden by the leaves
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
3
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6276
photos
251
followers
271
following
981% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st April 2025 3:04pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice framing
April 7th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
He looks so much at home hidden in there.
April 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Sweet little face. Love that chin.
April 7th, 2025
