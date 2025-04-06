Previous
always on the lookout by koalagardens
always on the lookout

I had to work hard to find one spot where I could see through to him as from nearly everywhere he was hidden by the leaves
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Nice framing
April 7th, 2025  
He looks so much at home hidden in there.
April 7th, 2025  
Sweet little face. Love that chin.
April 7th, 2025  
