Photo 3584
snug as a ...
koala in a tree
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
3
0
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
onyx
marsupial
wildandfree
Mags
Sweet thing!
April 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
So cosy !
April 10th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
Comfy, and sleepy looking.
April 10th, 2025
