Previous
it's a trap! by koalagardens
Photo 3586

it's a trap!

if you have ever wondered how I catch koalas - this is a big trap I admit as I needed to encompass 6 smaller trees close together in the plantation area. mostly the trap only goes around a single tree. this high tech method of panels and duct tape works the best as you can add or remove as many panels as you need.

the blanket at the lower corner is covering a simple fox trap. the koala comes down the tree and walks around until the find the light coming through the end of that fox trap and enter the trap thinking this is the way out.
this is the most humane and least stressful way to get an animal that lives up in the treetops.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
982% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Interesting!
April 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a clever set up you have here. Thanks for explaining it
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact