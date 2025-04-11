it's a trap!

if you have ever wondered how I catch koalas - this is a big trap I admit as I needed to encompass 6 smaller trees close together in the plantation area. mostly the trap only goes around a single tree. this high tech method of panels and duct tape works the best as you can add or remove as many panels as you need.



the blanket at the lower corner is covering a simple fox trap. the koala comes down the tree and walks around until the find the light coming through the end of that fox trap and enter the trap thinking this is the way out.

this is the most humane and least stressful way to get an animal that lives up in the treetops.