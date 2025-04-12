Previous
I'll stay up here thanks by koalagardens
I'll stay up here thanks

sometimes I wonder what they think when they look down at me from the treetops
Karen ace
You stay up there - it's wild and woolly down here amongst the humans.
April 14th, 2025  
