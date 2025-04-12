Sign up
Photo 3587
I'll stay up here thanks
sometimes I wonder what they think when they look down at me from the treetops
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
Karen
ace
You stay up there - it's wild and woolly down here amongst the humans.
April 14th, 2025
