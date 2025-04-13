Sign up
Photo 3588
nicely tucked in
Woody looking down at me from a good vantage point
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th April 2025 3:01pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello up there, Woody!
April 15th, 2025
