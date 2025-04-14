Sign up
Previous
Photo 3589
perfect hugs
Woody was determined to ignore me and stay in this blissful state
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Maggiemae
ace
Your comments suit the photo so well!
April 16th, 2025
Babs
ace
Maybe he is meditating
April 16th, 2025
