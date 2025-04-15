Previous
put yer feet up mate by koalagardens
Photo 3590

put yer feet up mate

well ok Woody has one foot up and I love the curled tension in his left foot underneath
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
April 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a bendy chap!
April 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
A big ball of fur!
April 17th, 2025  
