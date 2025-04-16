Sign up
Photo 3591
just 'be the tree'
I got barely a quick glance lol
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th April 2025 1:25pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
