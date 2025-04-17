Previous
someone move that leaf by koalagardens
Photo 3592

someone move that leaf

Enya peeking down at me
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
984% complete

Joanne Diochon ace
Doesn't there just always seem to be something getup in the way? Nice shot anyway.
April 18th, 2025  
Karen ace
Wonderful capture, giving a good detail of the claw.
April 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Looks comfy and settled…
April 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Cute closeup!
April 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet eyes
April 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Love that face!
April 18th, 2025  
