home again! by koalagardens
Photo 3593

home again!

The plot thickens - Valentine has been cleared of chlamydia. This is good for him. But how Honeydew was infected is an even bigger mystery now.
He's happy to be high up away from people again!
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Linda Godwin
I like that side headshot and those special claws.
April 19th, 2025  
