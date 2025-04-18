Sign up
Previous
Photo 3593
home again!
The plot thickens - Valentine has been cleared of chlamydia. This is good for him. But how Honeydew was infected is an even bigger mystery now.
He's happy to be high up away from people again!
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6300
photos
250
followers
270
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Linda Godwin
I like that side headshot and those special claws.
April 19th, 2025
