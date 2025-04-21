Sign up
Previous
Photo 3596
wedged tight
my arm would ache!
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6306
photos
250
followers
271
following
985% complete
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st April 2025 2:07pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Lisa V.
This critter looks so relaxed! You are lucky to live in koalas backyard!
April 22nd, 2025
