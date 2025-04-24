Previous
wet and windy by koalagardens
Photo 3599

wet and windy

you can't tell but timing to get a photo of Woody was difficult as the wind was very gusty and loads of branches and leaves would blow across in front of them, but with persistence I got one!
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
You are amazing!!! I’m sure they love you as you love them.
April 26th, 2025  
Christina ace
He looks like he's clinging on tight!
April 26th, 2025  
Desi
Your photography is amazing - especially after I became aware from your videos just how high up these special little creatures actually are! Lovely shot of Woody
April 26th, 2025  
