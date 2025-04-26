Previous
sleeping upright by koalagardens
Photo 3601

sleeping upright

how do they make these positions look comfortable?
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
986% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I think they feel safe…comfortable & of course loved by you.
Beautiful photo… snuggly comfy
April 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awww so sleepy
April 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww so sweet!
April 27th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Curled up asleep like that, and with his claws kind of downplayed in this shot, he really looks like a cuddly toy here. Wouldn’t want to try to pet him though, even if I could get up into the trees.
April 27th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Love this one, very special capture
April 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw so innocent in his sleep! fav
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact