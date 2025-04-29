Previous
secrets revealed by koalagardens
Photo 3604

secrets revealed

suddenly she stretched out her arm and lifted her leg to scratch and there we go - her big pouch! this is the other female Onyx, and this joey is getting close to coming out
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details

Diana ace
What great timing and wonderful news! Love that one eye watching you ;-)
May 2nd, 2025  
Karen ace
Fabulous viewpoint - how wonderful to see! How many months are koalas pregnant for?
May 2nd, 2025  
