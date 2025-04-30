Previous
some days I can barely move by koalagardens
some days I can barely move

oh Woody ...
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
He looks a bit like I feel today, except I'd prefer a pillow to a tree.
May 2nd, 2025  
I know the feeling
May 2nd, 2025  
Sue Schaar
So adorable. Great capture
May 2nd, 2025  
I can relate! Totally!
May 2nd, 2025  
Aww so sleepy!
May 2nd, 2025  
