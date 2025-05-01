Previous
the usual view by koalagardens
the usual view

recently I showed Enya's pouch bulge which is an unusual view to get, this is more like what I see most days
1st May 2025 1st May 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
She's a beauty!
May 3rd, 2025  
That is the look of satisfaction on her face… so sweet!
May 3rd, 2025  
