lil Jasper by koalagardens
Photo 3607

lil Jasper

He's so funny as he still sticks kind of close to mum even though she has a new joey nearly ready to come out of the pouch. some kids just don't get the hint eh?
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

KoalaGardens🐨

