Photo 3607
lil Jasper
He's so funny as he still sticks kind of close to mum even though she has a new joey nearly ready to come out of the pouch. some kids just don't get the hint eh?
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
0
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6332
photos
248
followers
270
following
988% complete
Views
11
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st May 2025 2:28pm
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
jasper
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
