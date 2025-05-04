Sign up
Previous
Photo 3607
happy Star Wars day
I mean koalas and yoda are one and the same - truth it is. any want to guess who the koala is under there?
4th May 2025
4th May 25
1
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6331
photos
248
followers
270
following
988% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th January 2025 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
yoda
,
star wars
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Works for me
May 4th, 2025
