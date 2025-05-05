Previous
another rare sight by koalagardens
another rare sight

Remember the recent post with the pouch opening showing? Can you see that little foot dangling out the opening? so precious!
Most Australians never see wild koalas, let alone this.
5th May 2025

KoalaGardens

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
JackieR
What a privilege
May 5th, 2025  
Krista Marson
magical
May 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw ! - so precious ! fav
May 5th, 2025  
Barb
Splendid!
May 5th, 2025  
