Previous
Photo 3610
another rare sight
Remember the recent post with the pouch opening showing? Can you see that little foot dangling out the opening? so precious!
Most Australians never see wild koalas, let alone this.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
4
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
JackieR
ace
What a privilege
May 5th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
magical
May 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! - so precious ! fav
May 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Splendid!
May 5th, 2025
