Previous
Photo 3613
is Zeus winking at me?
or is he just giving me an imperious look?
8th May 2025
8th May 25
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6341
photos
246
followers
269
following
989% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd May 2025 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
zeus
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Michelle
Looks like 'he's the boss'
May 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A cute wink…
May 8th, 2025
