is Zeus winking at me? by koalagardens
is Zeus winking at me?

or is he just giving me an imperious look?
8th May 2025 8th May 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Michelle
Looks like 'he's the boss'
May 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A cute wink…
May 8th, 2025  
